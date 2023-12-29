Raymond James Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.