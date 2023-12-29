Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in December

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCRT opened at $1.58 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 387.48% and a negative net margin of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

