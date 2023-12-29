Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,284,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 12th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $84,707.80.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84.
  • On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 31st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95.
  • On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $58,463.30.
  • On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $64,771.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.61 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,002 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.