Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,284,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $84,707.80.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $58,463.30.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $64,771.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.61 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,002 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

