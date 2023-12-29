RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 414,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of AMYZF opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

