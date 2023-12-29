Red Door Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

GE stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

