Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in United Homes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 567.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Homes Group news, Director Robert F. Dozier acquired 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $54,339.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,550.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UHG opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.73 million during the quarter.

United Homes Group Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes.

Further Reading

