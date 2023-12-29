Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.