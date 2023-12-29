RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $369,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 3.4 %

RDHL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,984. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

