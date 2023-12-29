Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

