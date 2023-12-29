Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

