Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $170.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

