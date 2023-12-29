Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 12,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 4,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Relief Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

