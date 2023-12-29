Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Remark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

