Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
