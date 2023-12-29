Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $25,345.71 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,224,251 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,295.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Derycz sold 383 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $995.80.

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,428.96.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSSS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

