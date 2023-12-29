Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 8,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 8.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,869,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,629 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

