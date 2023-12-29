Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

