Reviewing Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian National Railway has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Canadian National Railway pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway 29.08% 23.53% 9.51% FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian National Railway and FTAI Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway $13.16 billion 6.14 $3.94 billion $5.47 22.87 FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.54 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -2.11

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian National Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway 1 13 3 0 2.12 FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus price target of $128.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than FTAI Infrastructure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats FTAI Infrastructure on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers. It also provides trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited and temperature controlled cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. In addition, it serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, and consumer goods applications. Further, the company operates a network of 20,000 route miles of track and shipping Canada and the United States. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

