Reviewing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 8.74% 9.72% 0.61% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.7% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Oxford Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $5.26 billion 1.74 $871.50 million $1.09 17.84 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $8.82 million $5.36 5.91

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander-Chile and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 1 3 1 0 2.00 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus target price of $19.97, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Oxford Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and securities brokerage, foreign exchange, financial leasing, factoring, financial consulting and advisory, investment management, foreign trade, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance residential projects. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fundraising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. Banco Santander-Chile was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

