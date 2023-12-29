Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVPH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 223,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,055. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

