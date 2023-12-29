Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.00

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.00 and last traded at C$47.79, with a volume of 10237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RCH shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.197049 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total transaction of C$871,619.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,260. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

