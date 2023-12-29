Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

