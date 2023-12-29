RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 4.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. 4,474,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,412,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its position in RLX Technology by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after buying an additional 27,136,506 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 118.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,368,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 5,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

