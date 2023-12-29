RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 4.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. 4,474,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,412,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

