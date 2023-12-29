Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) were down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 5,076,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,377,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.