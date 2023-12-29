Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 17,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,349. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 19,847 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 over the last three months. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

