Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.18.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.