Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

LOW opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.70 and a 200 day moving average of $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

