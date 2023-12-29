Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after buying an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $409.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $413.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

