Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $546.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

