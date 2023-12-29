Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

