Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

