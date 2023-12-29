Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $351.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.02. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

