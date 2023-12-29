Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $312.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day moving average of $285.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.