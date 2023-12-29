Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,913 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of -125.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

