Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

