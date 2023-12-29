Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,897 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

