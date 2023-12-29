Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.