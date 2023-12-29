Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56,854 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

