Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ross Acquisition Corp II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 439,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 277,340 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 509,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 307,540 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NYSE:ROSS opened at $10.94 on Friday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.