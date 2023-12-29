Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.55% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of RMT opened at $9.31 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.