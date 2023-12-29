RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.07. 786,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,340. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

