RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $63,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

