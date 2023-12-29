Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of Rumble stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 7,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,934. Rumble has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Rumble by 105.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

