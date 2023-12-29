Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.4 %

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.