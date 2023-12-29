Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.56

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.56 and last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 98704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

