Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe & Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company's stock.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Safe & Green has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 85.63% and a negative return on equity of 150.41%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

