SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Update

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 316.3% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 309,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. SAI.TECH Global has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAI.TECH Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAI.TECH Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SAI.TECH Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

