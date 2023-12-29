Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SLRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 6,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,522. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.42. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

