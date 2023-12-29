Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,426,176.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,426,176.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.13. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

