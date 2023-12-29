Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 163.9% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SANG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sangoma Technologies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 97,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

